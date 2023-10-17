KBC Group NV Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

CSX opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

