KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,956,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,701.78.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.