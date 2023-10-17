Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 428 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,107,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

