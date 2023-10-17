KBC Group NV Sells 23,787 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,787 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $165,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

