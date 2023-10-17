KBC Group NV Buys 19,967 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.56.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $469.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.10 and its 200-day moving average is $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.34 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,467 shares of company stock worth $20,023,101 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

