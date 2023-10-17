Q3 Asset Management Takes $2.47 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock worth $12,246,219 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

