Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 7,666 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,447 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 537.7% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 186.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535,929 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 144.1% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 24,233,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304,108 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.24.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

