Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRFS. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in BRF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of BRF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 300,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

