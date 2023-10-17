Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

