Inspire Advisors LLC Has $170,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.