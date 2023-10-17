Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 746 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $312.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.11. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.