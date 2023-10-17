Inspire Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

