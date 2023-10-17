Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,612 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

