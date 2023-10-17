822 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $253.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $805.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

