Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 960 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

