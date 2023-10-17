Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.13 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.