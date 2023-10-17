Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

