Tobam Acquires 498 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 110.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $400.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.76. The stock has a market cap of $377.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $291.34 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.