Tobam Acquires 580 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.70.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $274.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.08 and its 200 day moving average is $305.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.