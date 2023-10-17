Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISV opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

