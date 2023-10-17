Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TRNS opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Transcat has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $115.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $750.63 million, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.63 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,099. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Transcat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

