Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

