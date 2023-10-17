Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Abcam by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Abcam by 618.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
