Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 9,881 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $4,546,441. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.