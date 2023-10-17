Inspire Investing LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.0 %

Ingredion stock opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

