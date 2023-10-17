Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.20%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

