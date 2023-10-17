Inspire Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.19.

American Tower Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.13. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

