Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $20,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FICO opened at $886.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $878.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.58. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $400.23 and a twelve month high of $916.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock worth $9,994,546 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

