Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.39 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

