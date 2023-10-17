Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $112,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $416.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.47. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.01.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

