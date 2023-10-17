Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Kroger worth $22,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.
Insider Activity
In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kroger Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE KR opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $50.41.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
