Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $112,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 10.3 %

LULU stock opened at $416.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

