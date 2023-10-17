Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $462.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

