Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WF opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

