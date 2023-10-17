Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 73,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 124,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wipro by 2,000.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 430,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 409,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

