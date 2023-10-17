Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

