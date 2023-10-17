1,055 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $563.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

