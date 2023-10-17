Tobam Sells 20 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tobam cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,602.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,249.36 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,525.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,529.73.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Argus raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.