Tobam Has $652,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in BCE were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BCE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:BCE opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.32%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

