Tobam Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Tobam raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 281.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.78 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.