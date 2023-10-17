Strs Ohio Has $33.57 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in BlackRock by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $635.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $566.00 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $672.66 and its 200 day moving average is $680.69.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

About BlackRock



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

