Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 1,803,000 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,803,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $57,884,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 5.1 %

WBD opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

