Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.91. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.