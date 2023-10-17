Strs Ohio Sells 4,189 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of State Street worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.