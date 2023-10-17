Strs Ohio Has $22.41 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 293,030 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.