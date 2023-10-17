Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,730 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of AVDE opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

