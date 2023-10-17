Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Accenture by 13.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 24,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 263,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 36.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $305.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.46. The stock has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $6,720,260. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

