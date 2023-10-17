Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

