Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,387.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,371.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,270.24. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.16 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

