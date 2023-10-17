Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,009,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

BST stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

